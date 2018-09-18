Stanford RB Bryce Love cleared to play vs. Oregon after missing Week 3 with undisclosed injury

No. 7 Stanford will have its top offensive playmaker, running back Bryce Love, for its key Pac-12 North road game against No. 20 Oregon in Week 4.

Coach David Shaw confirmed to reporters that Love has been cleared to play after sitting out last week against UC-Davis with an undisclosed injury. Love left Stanford’s Week 2 win over USC in the fourth quarter and did not return. However, the injury never sounded serious and withholding him in Week 3 appeared to be more of a preventative measure.

“The game against USC was a physical game and (Love) took a lot of shots,” Shaw said via ESPN. “It was good to get him a chance to recover.”

Love, a preseason Heisman contender, has 165 yards and a rushing touchdown through three games. He rushed for more than 2,100 yards and 19 touchdowns a season ago.