Sheriff’s Shred It Event is this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s almost fall and it’s that time again to shred all of your old unwanted documents.

Once again, the Hamilton county sheriff’s office and News 12 are sponsoring the bi-annual Shred-It Campaign at the annex on Dayton Boulevard this Saturday from 9 to 1.

But, it’s not just papers and documents…you can bring other things to dispose of for free.

Sheriff Jim Hammond told us “We’re all coming together in the spirit of this at the same time, we’re collection all of this paper, that people want to get rid of medications that they want to get rid of..you know drugs that they no longer need..elderly or sick ..we’ll have a vault there to store them in..and properly dispose of them.”

Again, that’s from 9 to 1 at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Annex on Dayton Boulevard.