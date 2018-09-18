PGA Tour DFS, 2018 Tour Championship: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Tour Championship, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he’s red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this year. Two weeks ago at the BMW Championship, McClure built his FanDuel lineup around Justin Rose. The result: Rose fired four rounds of 67 or under on his way to a score of 20 under par and a second-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 Tour Championship and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups.

One huge name McClure is all over this week: Dustin Johnson at $11,500 on FanDuel and $11,300 on DraftKings.

Johnson, who has finished sixth or better in three of his past four starts at the Tour Championship, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He enters this week’s tournament full of confidence and ranks first on the PGA Tour in both birdie average (4.74) and scoring average (68.702), which will allow him to rack up plenty of points at East Lake Golf Course.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the 2018 Tour Championship: Brooks Koepka ($11,300 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings).

Koepka is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings this week, but he has failed to crack the top 10 in his past two FedEx Cup Playoff starts. He also ranks 146th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (57.46), which could lead to extremely difficult playing conditions at East Lake Golf Club.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential.

So what 2018 Tour Championship lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS?