Noontunes concert series kicks off 3rd season on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Noontunes concert series kicks off a new season at Miller Plaza on Wednesday.

The third season of free music during the lunch hour is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.

- Advertisement -

It runs through November.

Each Wednesday, a local performer will take the stage while food vendors like I Love Tacos, Bob CHA, Go Gyro Go, Frios Popsicles and Peet’s Coffee and Tea, provide lunch options.

Classic soul group Dr. B and the Ease kicks the season off.

Future shows include folk trio Spinster, hip hop artist Floami Fly, jazz performer Mary Loves Jazz and funk fusion group Over Easy.

The shows will happen at the EPB Community Stage at Miller Plaza.