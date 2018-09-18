NFL player in Florida files trademark application for 'FitzMagic' but it isn't Ryan Fitzpatrick

Through two games, Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. But he has apparently been picked off at the United States Patent and Trademark Office when it comes to his beloved “FitzMagic” nickname.

Dolphins rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick has been called FitzMagic since he went to high school in New Jersey, and he apparently wants his nickname back. According to ESPN, the United States Patent and Trademark Office had a trademark application for “FitzMagic” filed last week by representatives on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s behalf. The trademark would allow the Alabama graduate to sell merchandise branded “FitzMagic.”

It’s a heady move for the marketing team, because no one is touching Ryan Fitzpatrick in popularity right now. Not when he looks like this:

@0ne0fone Instagram

The real power move would be to start selling DeSean Jackson’s clothing under the FitzMagic brand. That’s how you ride a wave.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and his Dolphins are off to a nice start this season as well. They won a lightning-delayed seven-hour marathon to open the season against the Titans, and in Week 2 they beat the Jets 20-12. Minkah Fitzpatrick has played well, rotating from his safety position down into the slot frequently and logging nine tackles this season. He’s the latest safety out of Alabama to start to make NFL waves, and he’s shown a lot of potential.

This doesn’t seem like something Ryan Fitzpatrick would get worked up about. The well-traveled journeyman QB just seems to be happy just to be starting again in the NFL. When FitzMagic comes around, you just have to enjoy it.