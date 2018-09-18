New York City “flood rat” takes the internet by storm – literally

JacksonCheeseburger/Reddit
Move over pizza rat — there’s another rodent that has captured the internet’s heart.
Reddit user JacksonCheeseburger posted a video clip showing the four-legged creature taking refuge in a New York City subway station inundated with rain water during Tuesday’s storm.
The so-called “flood rat” was spotted at the 23rd Street 6 line subway station, taking refuge next to a support beam as fast-moving water swirls around him.
As one Reddit user wrote, “I hate rats but I do feel bad for him.”
There’s no immediate word on the fate of “flood rat” after the storm.
Take a look at “flood rat” in action in the video below (mobile app users click here):
