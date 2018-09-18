Mocs Offense Nearly Doubling Points Scored This Season

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs offense struggled last year, averaging just 17 points a game. But after three contests this season, UTC has nearly doubled that output, averaging 32 points a game.

Last year the Mocs had only five pass plays that went for thirty plus yards.

This year they already have eight.

Said head coach Tom Arth:”I think a lot of that credit is due to the offensive line. Just giving our quarterback and giving our running backs and wide receivers opportunities to make plays.”

Said offensive lineman Cole Strange:”Last year the offensive line was like. There’s no question it was like the weak spot of the entire team. And once again personally, like that was something that pissed me off a lot.”

Reporter:”I don’t think y’all have given up a sack in the last two games.”

Said Strange:”I don’t. Okay. That sounds awesome.” (chuckles)

And no one appreciates no sacks like the quarterback. Nick Tiano is averaging almost 300-yards passing a game.

Said Arth:”That’s been I think the biggest point in terms of his improvement. It has just been his comfortability in our offensive scheme and knowledge about the offense that he’s able to go out there and play.”

Receiver Bryce Nunnelly still leads the nation in receiving yards, but receiver Wil Young has already tallied three touchdown receptions.

Said Arth:”He had a very good game against UT Martin. Made some big plays for us in that game. We hope that continues because we do think that Wil can be a difference maker for us on offense.”

With the offensive improvement, that means the O-line gets to enjoy some fine dining.

Said Strange:”Past two weeks we have been to Longhorn’s. It’s a little bit heavy on my wallet, but we’ve been winning, so I guess we are going to keep going.” (laughs)