Mocs Golfer Oliver Simonsen Sets School Record in UTC Victory in Memphis Intercollegiate

(gomocs.com) MEMPHIS—Oliver Simonsen demolished the Chattanooga Mocs school record for 54-hole score leading the team to the Memphis Intercollegiate title. Simonsen shot 21-under 195 claiming medalist honors while the squad turned in its best total since 2009 with 851 (-13) at Colonial Country Club.

“It’s great to see Ollie break out and get the win,” Coach Mark Guhne stated. “We’ve seen this in practice, but to see him put it all together in tournament play, and in such impressive fashion…just awesome to see him get the win.”

It’s the first team win since the 2013 Southern Conference Championships and the 20th team title during Guhne’s 15-year tenure.

“It’s great getting back on the winning side of things,” Guhne continued. “It was hard fought and well earned. Memphis made it really difficult, but we got some key play from our young guys to get that trophy.”

Chattanooga started the day with a six-stroke advantage over Oral Roberts and seven clear of Memphis. The host Tigers shot 13-under 275 on the day and made it a duel over the final holes.

Simonsen finished eagle-birdie-birdie, while freshman Alex Cobb closed with birdies on the final two holes in his first collegiate event. That propelled the Mocs to a 5-under total over the last three to claim the win.

One day after tying for the third-best 18 in school history, Simonsen topped the effort on Tuesday. His 63 ties for the second-lowest round driving the Chattanooga-area native to numbers unheard of in Mocs lore.

Cobb was fantastic in his first pressure-packed collegiate round. His 69 was pivotal to the victory. Will Porter added level-par 72, while Lake Johnson rounded out the counting scores with 76.

Simonsen’s 195 was 13 better than Oral Roberts Cody Burrows in second at 208. Porter set a new career low with 7-under 209 ending up third. Cobb tied for 16th at 221 with Johnson (227) and Etienne Brault (233) rounding out the Mocs board.

The team’s 851 held out for a two-shot win over Memphis (853). ORU was third at 872.

LINEUP

1st of 10: 286-285-280=851 (-13)

1) Oliver Simonsen: 64-68-63=195 (-21)

3) Will Porter: 66-71-72=209 (-7)

T16) Alex Cobb: 78-74-69=221 (+5)

T37) Lake Johnson: 79-72-76=157 (+11)

T52) Etienne Brault: 78-74-81=233 (+17)

T54) Dominic Jones (Ind): 82-74-79=235 (+19)

3 NOTES TO KNOW