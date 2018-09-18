Medal of Honor Museum completes fundraising goal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Medal of Honor Heritage Center today announced it has

reached a major milestone in its agreement with River City Company to build the new Heritage Center.

The museum will be located at the former Visitors Center building in the Aquarium Plaza.

This milestone to raise more than 4 million dollars by the end of 20-18, was made possible, in part, by a 250 thousand dollar gift from Farrow Family Foundation

and a $100,000 gift from Mike and Amy Walden.

The Medal of Honor Museum launched its capital campaign in August 2017.

Retired Major General Bill Raines is chairman of the Advisory Board for the museum.

“We’re actually four months ahead of our schedule, and our benchmark requirement, and we’ve identified additional local donors, we’ve got statewide contributors identified, we’ve talked with some, we’ve gotten contributions from some and we’re getting ready to go national. We have a national program set up, people identified, we’ve given a package to, so we hope to raise the remaining funds in the very near future.”

On top of the leadership gifts from the Farrow and Walden families, the Heritage Center also received a contribution from the Tucker Foundation and $500,000 from three anonymous donors, which brings the total amount raised to more than $4.1 million.