Manchester United vs. Young Boys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

CBS News
Manchester United’s Champions League journey begins on Wednesday as the team heads to Switzerland for a clash against Young Boys. United has won back-to-back domestic games and enters with momentum while the Swiss side has started the season 6-0-0 and lead the Super League by eight points. 

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Young Boys vs. Manchester United in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Univision Deportes and B/R Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Young Boys vs. Manchester United prediction

United has some momentum going after consecutive wins in the Premier League, and the team will impose its will here by dominating possession, creating a flurry chances and putting three of them away. Manchester United 4, Young Boys.

