Manchester City vs. Lyon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Manchester City, considered one of the Champions League title contenders, makes its group stage debut on Wednesday as it welcomes Lyon to England in Group F. The Cityzens are grouped with Hoffenheim, Shakhtar Donetsk and Wednesday’s opponent out of France. The club will be without the services of Pep Guardiola, who is serving a touchline ban. Former Arsenal midfielder and current Man City assistant Mikel Arteta, 36, will manage the squad.

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester City vs. Lyon in the USA

When: Wedneseday at 3 p.m.

TV: Galavision

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Manchester City vs. Lyon prediction

City is coming off a win over the weekend while Lyon has shown some inconsistency over the last couple weeks. At the Etihad, Pep Guardiola’s team should be able to get an early goal or two and control this one till the end. Manchester City 3, Lyon 0.