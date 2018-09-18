Le'Veon Bell hit a Miami club to perform live at the release party for his EP

While star teammate Antonio Brown was skipping Monday’s events at the team facility and musing on Twitter about a potential trade, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was down in Miami. Bell was spotted by TMZ riding a jet ski, and later on Monday evening, he visited Rockwell Nightclub for a party celebrating the release of his new EP, which is very subtly titled, “My Side of Things.”

Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Bell took the stage to perform along with the rapper Tory Lanez, and Bell’s performance ended with a song also very subtly titled, “Sayonara.”

Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

The Steelers, now 0-1-1 after tying the Browns and losing to the Chiefs, are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night. Considering all the bad mojo swirling around the team right now, they badly need to come away with a win against what looks like one of the hottest teams in the league to open the season. There’s no telling just yet if they’ll have Bell on their side for that matchup, but if they don’t, he’ll once again be replaced by backup James Conner. (Bell is still holding out due to his frustration with being franchise-tagged for a second consecutive season.) If he holds another concert either before or after returning to the team, you can expect to see former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor in the audience.

Brown, meanwhile, is set to meet with coach Mike Tomlin and several teammates about his Monday absence, which Tomlin says is not a big deal. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens later this week to find out.