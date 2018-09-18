Jerry Rice, Kurt Warner distance themselves from Hall of Fame group threatening boycott

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of Hall of Famers sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, and Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker in which they threatened to boycott Hall of Fame induction ceremonies unless Hall of Famers receive health insurance coverage and an annual salary that includes a share of NFL revenues. Among the many names listed at the end of the letter were Kurt Warner and Jerry Rice.

Warner and Rice have since distanced themselves from that group.

- Advertisement -

In two separate statements released later on Tuesday, Warner said that he wasn’t aware of the letter and his signature was “mistakenly attached” while Rice said he is not a member of a Hall of Fame board of directors, which is what the players’ names were listed under at the end of the letter. Both players said that while they support the issues that the group raised, they will not be participating in a boycott.

Here are both of their statements:

Earlier on Tuesday, ESPN’s Arash Markazi released the letter that the group of Hall of Famers sent to Goodell, Smith, and Baker.

“We, the undersigned Pro Football Hall of Famers, were integral to the creation of the modern NFL, which in 2017 generated $14 billion in revenue,” the beginning of the letter reads. “But when the league enshrined us as the greatest ever to play America’s most popular sport, they gave us a gold jacket, a bust and a ring — and that was it.”

The letter goes on to demand “health insurance and annual salary for all Hall of Famers that includes a share of league revenue.”

You can find the entire letter farther down below, but our Jared Dubin provided a shorter summary of the group’s argument:

The players contend that while the league takes a hardline stance in negotiations with players, it often finds money for other things like Goodell’s reported $40 million per year salary and the construction of the Hall of Fame Village, which Baker estimated would cost around $1 billion. (They also took Smith to task for his $4.5 million annual salary an $8 million trust, and his lack of interest in advocating for retired players.) Some of that money would be better used helping former players take care of their bodies and lives that have been weakened and affected in other ways by their time playing football, the players say.

And here’s the entire letter: