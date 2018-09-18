Iowa State golf star found stabbed to death on course, suspect arrested and charged

Collin Daniel Richards, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena. Barquin Arozamena, who was found dead Monday night at a golf course per The Des Moines Register, was the reigning Big 12 champion and Iowa State’s Athlete of the Year. According to The Register, Barquin Arozamena was found at the Coldwater Links golf course in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State Women’s Golf tweeted a statement from the Athletic Director after Arozamena was found.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed. Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.” – ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard 🔗https://t.co/NmFiYlvvOV pic.twitter.com/qHVaqFE2jS — Iowa State WGolf (@CycloneWGOLF) September 18, 2018

Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen also released a statement regarding Arozamena’s death.

Our hearts are broken. President Wintersteen: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Celia Barquin Arozamena…dedicated civil engineering student…talented student athlete and an acclaimed golfer with a bright future…a terrible, tragic, senseless loss.” https://t.co/QdkEd8U83N — IowaStateUNews (@IowaStateUNews) September 18, 2018

With her college eligibility up, Arozamena played in the U.S. Women’s Open of the LPGA Tour in June. The team withdrew from the East and West Match Play tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to return to Iowa. It would have played for the tournament title on Tuesday.

“We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life,” Iowa State women’s golf coach Christie Martens said in a release via CBS News.