HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tiffany Welch loves to see how her students are growing, and learning during the school year.

The second grade teacher at Spring Creek Elementary provides her kids with hands on lesson plans.

- Advertisement -

That’s earned her a Golden Apple Award.

Welch is a teacher-leader at the school.

She has been an educator for the past 13 years.

When Welch started working as an assistant at school, she realized she wanted to be a teacher.