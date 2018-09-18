Georgia Woman Spots Man Who Allegedly Raped Her Years Ago

Georgia officials say a woman was raped and spotted her attacker years later at a train station, leading to his arrest and conviction.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that 54-year-old Antonio White was convicted of rape Friday and sentenced to life in prison. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the woman recognized White in 2013 while waiting at a commuter train station.

Howard says the woman began screaming that White had previously raped her, prompting his arrest. Prosecutors say White offered the woman a ride home in 2007. They say the woman knew White and accepted. Prosecutors say he then raped her at gunpoint inside the car.

White has a history of sexual assault, including a rape conviction in another case and a guilty plea to sexual battery.