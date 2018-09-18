Four Sides of the Story: Watch 'Alabama Audible' with Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa on CBS

No. 1 Alabama headlines the SEC on CBS Game of the Week this Saturday as it takes on No. 22 Texas A&M. But before the Crimson Tide hit the field and look to improve to 4-0 after outscoring opponents 170-28 in the first three weeks, you can relive Alabama’s stunning quarterback swap in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship in a whole new light.

The second season of CBS Sports’ “Four Sides of the Story” program will kick off Saturday on CBS with “Alabama Audible,” a special documentary that unpacks coach Nick Saban’s headlining quarterback change during January’s 26-23 Alabama win over Georgia. Featuring interviews with Saban, second-half hero Tua Tagovailoa and others, it offers four different viewpoints of national championship hysteria — and perhaps one of the boldest coaching decisions in college football history.

A legendary comeback. A gutsy coach. A backup quarterback. A National Championship. “Four Sides of the Story: Alabama Audible” examines the Tide’s unforgettable 2018 title through four unique points of view this Saturday on CBS at 2:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/rhT2fYwFfg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2018

The special leads into “College Football Today” (3 p.m. ET) and the “Game of the Week” between Alabama and Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET), and it includes the following perspectives from when Saban benched starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and trusted Tagovailoa, a true freshman, to top the SEC champion Bulldogs:

Tagovailoa and Saban

Diane and Galu Tagovailoa, Tua’s parents who were in the stands that night

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who was the game’s play-by-play analyst

Georgia defensive back Aaron Davis, who played against Tagovailoa that night

The documentary will also re-air on CBS Sports Network on Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.