Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 3: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target entering Week 3, you’ll want to see what SportsLine Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say.

A former ‘Pro Football Weekly’ editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros’ 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 3. One player we can tell you he’s targeting: Dolphins running back Frank Gore.

“He isn’t a sexy option, but Gore has had nine carries in each of the Dolphins’ first two games and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry,” Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. “A home game against the Raiders this week sets up well for Miami’s inside running game since the Raiders are without injured 300-plus-pound run stuffers Justin Ellis and P.J. Hall.”

Another waiver-wire target he’s all over entering Week 3: Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook.

“Never mind that Westbrook was having a mostly forgettable outing Sunday against the Patriots before springing a 61-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that effectively put the game away,” Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. “That’s what Westbrook’s speed can do, and as the No. 2 receiver in Jacksonville, he should get a sufficient number of opportunities to turn on those jets. So far, he has nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.”

Fitzmaurice is also eyeing a quarterback who “looks like a viable weekly QB play.” Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 3? And which free-agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 3, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.