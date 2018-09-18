Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Josh Gordon's value and Week 3 Waiver Wire help

We’ll tell you why Josh Gordon is a great sell high candidate and break down the rest of the Patriots‘ offensive weapons on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Is Tom Brady the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy now? Or are the expectations already too high for Gordon? We also take you through the Waiver Wire with players to add at each position.
Also on today’s show:
- Our thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s outlook
- Giovani Bernard is clearly the top Waiver Wire priority
- Is Will Dissly worth an add?
- There are so many good wide receivers available in your leagues
- Recapping the Sunday night and Monday night games