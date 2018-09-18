Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start O.J. Howard, sit Philip Rivers

If you are setting your Week 3 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The result: He exploded for 326 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers — anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 2 victory.

- Advertisement -

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard went off for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles on Sunday and gets an ideal matchup this week against the Steelers, who just allowed over 100 yards and two touchdowns to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Howard is only owned in 39 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine’s model says he’ll finish as a top-10 tight end. Start him with confidence.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the seventh-ranked QB according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against the Rams and finishes well outside the top 20. He’s a player to bench in Week 3.

The Rams’ defense has yet to give up a passing touchdown and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at just 6.5. In Week 2, they held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to under 100 passing yards and allowed only three first downs through three quarters. Rivers is projected to have just 16 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 24th among quarterbacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren’t even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.