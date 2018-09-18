Dalton 7th grader will appear on Shark Tank

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – When season 10 of the reality show “Shark Tank” premieres in October, a Dalton Middle School student will be one of the inventors pitching a product.

Tripp Phillips is now a seventh-grader at Dalton Middle School he will be pitching Le-Glue.

He invented it when he was just nine years old.

Le-Glue, is a non-permanent glue that holds Legos and other building blocks together without damaging them.

We talked to Tripp and his dad about the invention earlier this year.