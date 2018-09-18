Long and winding chase through Alabama, Tennessee & Georgia

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County deputies arrested two suspects in a weekend chase involving three states.

It started in Stevenson, Alabama in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The suspects got onto I 24 in Tennessee, then headed south on I 59 into Dade County Georgia.

They kept going back into Alabama, finally taking the Hammondville exit just before Fort Payne.

From their the suspects went up Sand Mountain and ran north again back into Dade County.

Dade County officers were told that one of the suspects was armed with multiple guns and said he wasn’t going back to prison.

The chase topped 100 miles an hour at points.

Officers say they occupants were throwing items out of the vehicle, sometimes hitting the patrol cars chasing them.

And they tried to run the DeKalb County cars off the road.

It all finally ended on Highway 301 at Bible Camp Road along the bluff.