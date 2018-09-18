D-Backs' Paul Goldschmidt, Cubs' Anthony Rizzo managed to turn things around after cold starts

Back in the middle of May, NL slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks and Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs were struggling. On May 18, I wrote about how they could either go the way of 2009 Mark Teixeira (bounce back and end up with a great year) or 2003 Paul Konerko (a mid-prime lost season). Both seem to have gone with the Teixeira route.

Here’s what I had at the time:

- Advertisement -

Goldschmidt career before 2018: .299/.399/.532; 146 OPS+

Goldschmidt in 2018: .208/.333/.364; 85 OPS+

Rizzo last four years: .282/.387/.522; 143 OPS+

Rizzo in 2018: .195/.301/.358; 77 OPS+

It’s kind of funny looking back at that day now, because Rizzo went 3 for 6 that night, starting an 11-game hitting streak. He was bounced back almost immediately, at least in terms of his average and on-base percentage. The power didn’t start coming around until late July. Still, Rizzo since the above slash line has been back his old self, if not even better.

Rizzo before May 18: .195/.301/.358, 2 2B, 6 HR, 23 RBI, 143 PA

Rizzo after May 18: .302/.395/.501, 23 2B, 18 HR, 70 RBI, 468 PA

He’s gotten his line in the ballpark of what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Rizzo previous four seasons: .282/.387/.522; 143 OPS+

Rizzo this season: .277/.373/.467; 119 OPS+

The back injury and spell without power drag down the slugging and that’s where we see the lag in OPS+, but he’s still a well-above average hitter on the season and has been exceptional since I decided to reverse jinx him back in May.

Goldschmidt didn’t immediately respond to my karmic prowess. In his next five games, he’d go 2 for 18 before his line bottomed out at .198/.320/.355 on May 22. Since then, however, Goldschmidt has been an absolute monster. On May 23, he would hit a home run and never look back.

Goldschdmit before May 23: .198/.320/.355, 8 2B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 203 PA

Goldschmidt after May 23: .344/.436/.641, 26 2B, 28 HR, 70 RBI, 455 PA

Unlike Rizzo, Goldy’s all the way back to where he should be.

Goldschmidt career before this season: .299/.399/.532; 146 OPS+

Goldschmidt in 2018: .299/.400/.553; 146 OPS+

My closing line in the May 18 article:

So that’s the goal for Rizzo and Goldschmidt. Don’t be the Lost Season Konerko. Be the Cold Start Teixeira.

Mission accomplished.