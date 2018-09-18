Chicago vs. Seattle: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)

2018 season records: Chicago 0-1; Seattle 0-1

What to Know

- Advertisement -

Chicago will look to defend their home turf on Monday against Seattle at 8:15 p.m. Chicago are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5 point margin of victory.

It’s always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Chicago, that’s not how things played out. They had victory within their grasp but couldn’t quite capture it last Sunday as the team lost 23-24 to Green Bay. Chicago got a solid performance out of Mitchell Trubisky, who accumulated 171 passing yards and picked up 32 yards on the ground; unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough for the win.

Seattle also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn’t get the result they wanted. They fell just short of Denver by a score of 24-27.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Seattle’s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Chicago defensive front that amassed 4 sacks against Green Bay, so we’ll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.

Last season, Chicago were 6-6-4 against the spread. As for Seattle, they were 6-9-1 against the spread

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.