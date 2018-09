CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call on Greenwood Road.

The call came in before 5 Monday afternoon.

When News 12 arrived to the area, officers were blocking a small portion of the road near the Wilcox Boulevard intersection and next to the Family Dollar.

We do not know if anyone was injured.

But, according to police scanner traffic, they were looking for a vehicle with an armed suspect at the time.