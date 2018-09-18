Chattanooga leads medium income growth in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Haslam says Tennessee is grabbing a big chunk of the booming economy in the U.S.

And the Chattanooga region is leading the way.

He cites numbers saying that Tennessee families are earned 5.8% more last year than the previous year.

That is the fastest growing rate in the southeast and 5th fastest in the entire country.

The four major cities are leading the growth in the state.

And the stats show the Chattanooga region leads the state with an 8% growth in 2017. (The region includes Hamilton, Marion and Sequatchie Counties).

Our region’s growth was the 6th best in the country.

The medial household income for the Chattanooga region n 2017 was $50,250.

From the Governor… “The great news is not only are we bringing more jobs to Tennessee, we are bringing higher-paying jobs. As we’ve worked to create an environment where businesses can thrive, incomes have increased, making Tennessee an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”