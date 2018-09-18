Champions League scores, takeaways: Messi hat trick, Firmino the hero, Pulisic scores birthday winner

We are halfway through the first matchday of the Champions League group stage and what a day of action it was. There was Lionel Messi’s hat trick against PSV, the monster Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain clash and some noise from U.S. men’s national team players. In total, the eight games gave us 21 goals and just two draws. Here’s everything to know:

Tuesday’s Champions League fixtures, results

UCL takeaways

Messi, spectacular as usual for Barca: Another Champions League hat trick for Lionel Messi, and another amazing showing that including a brilliant goal. His hat trick helpd Barca beat PSV 4-0, and the winning goal came on an absolutely nasty free kick that went upper corner. Take a look:

- Advertisement -

More than just three points for Inter Milan: It looked like near certainty that Tottenham would get three points after Christian Eriksen’s opener and Inter’s inability to do anything in attack. Inter Milan stormed back with two late goals and left San Siro with three points and a ton of confidence, which is something it hasn’t had this season. This team is too talented to not get out of the group, but failing to play as a team has been its downfall. Maybe this result is what will get them going.

Icardi’s equalizing goal was a delight (except Spurs fans):

Pulisic scores birthday winner: On his 20th birthday, U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic came on as a substitute and scored the winner with a fortune deflection. Take a look at the goal here:

McKennie makes an impact in UCL debut: Fellow USMNT young star Weston McKennie registered an assist in his UCL debut for Schalke. Check out this hustle and pass to Breel Embolo.

Relive Tuesday’s Champions League action

If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.