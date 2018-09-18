Buccaneers' Jameis Winston reportedly being sued by Uber driver who accused him of groping

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who is serving a three-game suspension stemming from an alleged groping incident, is now being sued by his accuser.

According to the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker, the Arizona Uber driver who accused Winston of sexual assault filed a suit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The woman, who has been identified as Kate P., is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

“She is unimpressed by his continued lack of honesty or awareness into his behavior,” Kate’s attorney, John Clune said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “Maybe a more direct financial penalty will get his attention. He needs to learn from this and have some genuine insight or pay the penalty.

“She knows that she might be just a speed bump for him in his football career, but she is not going to be a small one.”

The alleged incident, for which Winston has not been criminally charged, occurred in March 2016. According to the suit, Winston “placed his fingers between her legs and pressed them firmly against” her genitals over her pants. In November, the league began its investigation while Winston denied the accusations. In June, the NFL suspended Winston three games. In its findings, the league said that Winston touched “the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.”

Winston issued an apology at the time, but didn’t admit guilt.

“First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life. I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season. Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision, I understand the NFL’s process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself. I now look forward to putting this behind me and I will continue to work hard every day to be a positive influence in my community and be the best person, teammate and leader I can be.”

Winston, who was previously sued by a woman who accused him of sexual assault in college, has sat out the Buccaneers’ first two games of the season and will be forced to miss the team’s upcoming game against the Steelers. He’s eligible to return again against the Bears in Week 4, but after backup Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Buccaneers to two straight wins, he might not get his starting job back.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter has yet to reveal how the team will proceed when Winston returns while receiver DeSean Jackson has advocated for Fitzpatrick to keep the job.