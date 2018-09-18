Brainerd Future Ready Institutes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at Brainerd High School are getting more options to plan their futures.

The school officially kicked off its Future Ready Institutes.

The program helps students learn about a career, and prepare for it.

At Brainerd, students can choose to learn about the jobs of first responders, forensic scientists and people in aviation.

People involved in those careers came to the school to explain what they do.

Brainerd Executive Principal Christopher James says those visits are crucial to getting kids interested in a possible career.

“We can tell them all day long about the importance of what they are doing here and how that translates into the community. But when you bring people who are already there, that Uncle, that favorite uncle who you always have, will come out and tell you the same thing your parents told you. You take it and you run with it.”