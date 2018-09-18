Bayern Munich vs. Benfica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Bayern Munich begins its Champions League campaign on Wednesday as it visits Benfica in Matchday 1. Bayern enters the competition as one of the favorites to win the competition (and No. 1 in our Power Rankings), eyeing a fast start to create positive vibes, much like it has already accomplished in the Bundesliga.

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Benfica vs. Bayern Munich in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: Univision Deportes and B/R Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern is so much more talented and in much better form. Expect the team to go on the road and score a big victory to kick off the competition. Bayern 3, Benfica 0.