2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 16 continues at Richmond

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway! Brad Keselowski won the playoff opener at Las Vegas while the series chugs along to Richmond for the second race in the Round of 16.
Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Below is a list of events for the NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs.
Next Race: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
Location: Richmond Raceway
Date: Saturday, September 22nd
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 400 laps
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 100
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 200
Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 400
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule
|DATE
|LOCATION
|EVENT
|TIME
|NETWORK
|WINNER
|
Feb. 18
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
DAYTONA 500
|
1PM
|
FOX
|
Feb. 25
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
|
1PM
|
FOX
|
Mar. 4
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
|
3:30PM
|
FOX
|
Mar. 11
|
ISM Raceway
|
TicketGuardian 500
|
3:30PM
|
FOX
|
Mar. 18
|
Auto Club Speedway
|
Auto Club 400
|
3:30PM
|
FOX
|
Mar. 26
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
STP 500
|
2PM
|
FS1
|
April 8
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
|
2PM
|
FS1
|
April 15
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
Food City 500
|
2PM
|
FOX
|
April 21
|
Richmond Raceway
|
Toyota Owners 400
|
630PM
|
FOX
|
April 29
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
GEICO 500
|
2PM
|
FOX
|
May 6
|
Dover International Speedway
|
AAA 400 Drive for Autism
|
2PM
|
FS1
|
May 12
|
Kansas Speedway
|
KC Masterpiece 400
|
8PM
|
FS1
|
May 19
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
8PM
|
FS1
|
Kevin Harvick
|
May 27
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
Coca-Cola 600
|
6PM
|
FOX
|
June 3
|
Pocono Raceway
|
Pocono 400
|
2PM
|
FS1
|
June 10
|
Michigan International Speedway
|
FireKeepers Casino 400
|
2PM
|
FOX
|
June 24
|
Sonoma Raceway
|
Toyota/Save Mart 350
|
3PM
|
FS1
|
July 1
|
Chicagoland Speedway
|
Overton’s 400
|
2:30PM
|
NBCSN
|
July 7
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
Coke Zero Sugar 400
|
7PM
|
NBC
|
July 14
|
Kentucky Speedway
|
Quaker State 400
|
7:30PM
|
NBCSN
|
July 22
|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|
New Hampshire 301
|
2PM
|
NBCSN
|
July 29
|
Pocono Raceway
|
Gander Outdoors 400
|
2:30PM
|
NBCSN
|
Aug. 5
|
Watkins Glen International
|
GoBowling at The Glen
|
2:30PM
|
NBC
|
Aug. 12
|
Michigan International Speedway
|
Consumers Energy 400
|
2:30PM
|
NBCSN
|
Aug. 18
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
|
7:30PM
|
NBCSN
|
Sept. 2
|
Darlington Raceway
|
Bojangles’ Southern 500
|
6PM
|
NBCSN
|
Sept. 9
|
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|
Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400
|
2PM
|
NBCSN
|
Sept. 16
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
*South Point 400
|
3PM
|
NBCSN
|
Sept. 22
|
Richmond Raceway
|
*Federated Auto Parts 400
|
730PM
|
NBCSN
|
TBD
|
Sept. 30
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
|
*Bank of America 500
|
2PM
|
NBC
|
TBD
|
Oct. 7
|
Dover International Speedway
|
*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover
|
2PM
|
NBCSN
|
TBD
|
Oct. 14
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
*1000Bulbs.com 500
|
2PM
|
NBC
|
TBD
|
Oct. 21
|
Kansas Speedway
|
*Hollywood Casino 400
|
2PM
|
NBC
|
TBD
|
Oct. 28
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
*First Data 500
|
2:30PM
|
NBCSN
|
TBD
|
Nov. 4
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
*AAA Texas 500
|
3PM
|
NBCSN
|
TBD
|
Nov. 11
|
ISM Raceway
|
*Can-Am 500
|
2:30PM
|
NBC
|
TBD
|
Nov. 18
|
Homestead-Miami Speedway
|
*Ford EcoBoost 400
|
3PM
|
NBC
|
TBD
*indicates NASCAR playoffs race