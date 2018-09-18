2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Brad Keselowski advances to Round of 12

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Brad Keselowski advanced to the Round of 12 with his win at Las Vegas, which leaves 11 spots remaining.

Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Round of 16 drivers

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Kyle Busch (6 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)

Brad Keselowski (3 wins)

Clint Bowyer (2 wins)

Chase Elliott (1 win)

Kurt Busch (1 win)

Erik Jones (1 win)

Joey Logano (1 win)

Austin Dillon (1 win)

Ryan Blaney (merit)

Kyle Larson (merit)

Denny Hamlin (merit)

Aric Almirola (merit)

Jimmie Johnson (merit)

Alex Bowman (merit)

2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings