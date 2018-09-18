2018 Emmy Awards highlights

(L-R) Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and RuPaul perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell and Kenan Thompson onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, and Kate McKinnon perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
John Legend performs onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dancers perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Colin Jost and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alex Borstein accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Tracy Morgan and Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alex Borstein accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Henry Winkler accepts the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series award for “Barry” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Amy Sherman-Palladino, writing comedy series winner and directing comedy series winner, stands onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
(L-R) Rachel Brosnahan accepts the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Michael Douglas onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Bill Hader accepts the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series award for “Barry” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Colin Jost, Michael Che, Maya Rudolph, and Fred Armisen speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Merritt Wever accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for “Godless” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kit Harington and Constance Wu speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Aidy Bryant and Bob Odenkirk walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jeff Daniels accepts the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie award for “Godless” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
(L-R) Betty White, Kate McKinnon, and Alec Baldwin speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Betty White speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ryan Murphy accepts the outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special award for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” from James Corden onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Darren Criss speaks onstage after winning an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie nominee during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Regina King accepts the outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie award for “Seven Seconds” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
John Mulaney accepts the outstanding writing for a variety special award for “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” from Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
John Mulaney accepts the outstanding writing for a variety special award for “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ron Cephas Jones and Sterling K. Brown speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Glenn Weiss accepts the outstanding directing for a variety special award for “The Oscars” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Glenn Weiss, winner of the outstanding directing for a variety special award for “The Oscars,” proposes marriage to Jan Svendsen onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Glenn Weiss, winner of the outstanding directing for a variety special award for “The Oscars,” waves to the audience after proposing to Jan Svendsen onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Tina Fey speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Peter Dinklage accepts the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award for “Game of Thrones” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Samantha Bee and Taraji P. Henson speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez and Lil Rel Howery speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Thandie Newton accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award for “Westworld” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Comedian Hannah Gadsby speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
(L-R) Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Matthew Rhys accepts the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for “The Americans” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Claire Foy speaks onstage after winning an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
RuPaul and cast and crew accept the outstanding reality-competition program for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Larry David and Rachel Brosnahan speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, and Benicio del Toro speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Liz Stanton and John Oliver accept the outstanding variety talk series award for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Ryan Murphy and cast and crew accepts the outstanding limited series award for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Lorne Michaels and cast accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award for “Saturday Night Live” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Amy Sherman-Palladino (front center L) and Daniel Palladino (front center R) and cast and crew accept the outstanding comedy series award for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Writer-producers D.B. Weiss (C-L),and Bernadette Caulfield (C-R) and the cast of “Game of Thrones” accept the award outstanding drama series onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images
