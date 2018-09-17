WWE Super Showdown matches, card, location, start time, date, 2018 rumors, predictions

WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6. at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, looks to be one of the company’s most unique pay-per-views in ages. The event is being billed as featuring the “largest roster of WWE superstars and legends ever to appear” in Australia, and the card has already been built exceedingly well with plenty of time until the show itself.

Not only will Triple H and The Undertaker go head-to-head in one of the show’s main events, also billed for the event are Ronda Rousey, Shawn Michaels, Shane McMahon and The Big Show, the latter three of which have not been on WWE often as of late. Michaels has not wrestled since his formal retirement match but has been heavily involved in the feud between his best friend and Taker.

- Advertisement -

Prior to this event, the largest WWE show held in Australia was Global Warming back in 2002, but the company clearly expects to surpass the 56,743 that attended that show as this stadium’s capacity is listed at 100,024 — not counting thousands of potential floor seats at “The G.”

While the event will stream live on the WWE Network and air worldwide on pay-per-view, the start time is listed at 6 p.m. AEST, meaning it will be broadcast at 4 a.m. ET.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast — In This Corner with Brian Campbell — where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Super Show-Down matches

Triple H vs. The Undertaker: These two buried the hatched back at WrestleMania 28 with Michaels as the special guest referee. They are redoing the match now in Australia, though it is unknown whether Michaels will have a role. This has been the most heavily promoted match for Super Show-Down, so one wonders whether it will wind up in the main event spot.

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre: This angle was setup six weeks early following a match on Raw in which Strowman turned heel on Reigns. Following the no-contest finish at Hell in a Cell between the two, this is now full-speed ahead.

WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (No Disqualification): This match was booked before Styles and Joe clashed at Hell in a Cell. Styles retained their in controversial fashion, and SmackDown general manager Paige accepted Joe’s demand for a rematch with this stipulation.

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad: Another multi-person match for the show without much of a build at this time, though that should change in the near future. Nikki Bella has been picking up wins over the Riott Squad, but Rousey has been busy with Alexa Bliss.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (No. 1 Contendership): Also announced prior to Hell in a Cell, Bryan and Miz will battle for the No. 1 contendership to Styles’ WWE championship. It will be the third formal match in their feud, which is expected to extend perhaps to WrestleMania 35.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: This match was announced before Hell in a Cell, but the roles were reversed with Flair entering the show as champion. Whether WWE will still go with this match on the card with Evolution a few weeks later remains to be seen.

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias: There has been absolutely no storyline build for this match, and we have not seen Cena on television in months. Owens has started something with Lashley, but the others have not factored in as of yet.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day (c) vs. The Bar: Despite not winning either of two tag team No. 1 contendership tournaments, The Bar was given this match at Hell in a Cell after New Day beat Rusev Day on the kickoff show. Confounding.

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics: The pairing of Asuka & Naomi happened out of nowhere, but the attire the two wear certainly match. Their feud with the IIconics just began on SmackDown and should develop as we move forward toward Australia.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship — Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy: In his hometown of Melbourne, Murphy will get his second crack at Alexander and the cruiserweight title. This may be the best opportunity to remove the championship from Alexander, while creating a memorable moment with Murphy’s win in the process.