WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Super Showdown, Evolution date, location

With SummerSlam now in the books, WWE is closing out 2018 strong. Since WWE is no longer offering single-brand PPVs — Raw and SmackDown matches are both contested on the dual-branded shows — each event is beginning at 7 p.m. ET and may last four hours or longer.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE’s signature events — each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports — check out the entire 2018 schedule below. WWE has made a couple late changes to its schedule, so this list is always subject to change as we run through the end of the year.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule

Date Show Location
Jan. 27, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jan. 28, 2018

Royal Rumble

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 25, 2018

Elimination Chamber (Raw)

Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 11, 2018

Fastlane (SmackDown)

Columbus, Ohio

Apr. 6, 2018

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 8, 2018

WrestleMania 34

New Orleans, Louisiana
April 27, 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 6, 2018

Backlash

Newark, New Jersey

June 16, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

June 17, 2018

Money in the Bank

Chicago Illinois
July 15, 2018 Extreme Rules Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 19, 2018

SummerSlam

Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 16, 2018

Hell in a Cell

San Antonio, Texas
Oct. 6, 2018 Super Show-Down Melbourne, Australia
Oct. 28, 2018 Evolution (all-women’s PPV) East Garden City, New York
Nov. 17, 2018 NXT TakeOver: WarGames II Los Angeles, California
Nov. 18, 2018 Survivor Series Los Angeles, California
Dec. 16, 2018 TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs San Jose, California
