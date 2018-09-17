WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Super Showdown, Evolution date, location

With SummerSlam now in the books, WWE is closing out 2018 strong. Since WWE is no longer offering single-brand PPVs — Raw and SmackDown matches are both contested on the dual-branded shows — each event is beginning at 7 p.m. ET and may last four hours or longer.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE’s signature events — each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports — check out the entire 2018 schedule below. WWE has made a couple late changes to its schedule, so this list is always subject to change as we run through the end of the year.
WWE 2018 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|
- Advertisement -
Jan. 27, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Jan. 28, 2018
|
Royal Rumble
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Feb. 25, 2018
|
Elimination Chamber (Raw)
|
Las Vegas, Nevada
|
Mar. 11, 2018
|
Fastlane (SmackDown)
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
Apr. 6, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|
Apr. 8, 2018
|
WrestleMania 34
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|April 27, 2018
|Greatest Royal Rumble
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|
May 6, 2018
|
Backlash
|
Newark, New Jersey
|
June 16, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: Chicago
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
June 17, 2018
|
Money in the Bank
|
Chicago Illinois
|July 15, 2018
|Extreme Rules
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|
Aug. 18, 2018
|
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
Aug. 19, 2018
|
SummerSlam
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
Sept. 16, 2018
|
Hell in a Cell
|
San Antonio, Texas
|Oct. 6, 2018
|Super Show-Down
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 28, 2018
|Evolution (all-women’s PPV)
|East Garden City, New York
|Nov. 17, 2018
|NXT TakeOver: WarGames II
|Los Angeles, California
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Survivor Series
|Los Angeles, California
|Dec. 16, 2018
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|San Jose, California