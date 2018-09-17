Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – September 17, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Clouds Remain, Maybe A Spotty Shower, Then More Late Summer Heat !



Cloudy, but mainly dry this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s.

Monday Afternoon: More clouds and a few spotty showers here and there, not as warm, with highs in the lower 80s. Some clearing will begin late afternoon.

The clearing trend will continue Monday night into Tuesday, and by tomorrow we should see a lot of sunshine and above normal temperatures, with highs in the mid & upper 80’s.

The warming trend continues for both & Wednesday & Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 90°.

We remain partly sunny on Friday, before a few afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast later into the weekend.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:25am & 7:45pm

Normal Highs & Lows: 83 & 61.

