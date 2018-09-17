Vols Renew Rivalry With SEC Nemesis in Florida Gators

The Florida-Tennessee rivalry may not have the same swagger as recent years, but it’s still a biggie for both teams, especially Tennessee.

UT did not win a single SEC game last year, which started with that loss to the Gators on a hail mary as time expired.

Said Vols offensive lineman Ryan Johnson:”When I was a kid, this is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a Tennessee football player playing Florida at home, so this means everything to me. It’s huge. I know it means a lot to Vol nation, and I’m really excited about this game.”

Said Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”Well I know when I was growing up it was always the first big SEC game of the year, so I used to when I was growing up. I always loved to watch it. A lot of passion from both fan bases. A lot of tradition, so I’m thankful to have a chance to be apart of it.”

Said Florida head coach Dan Mullen:”This has a big something to do with who wins the (SEC) East. I think that always adds to the rivalry, but I still think everybody still feels it’s a pretty big game.”

Said Vols running back Madre London:”It’s Florida, so I know it’s a rivalry game. I’m going to treat it like any other rivalry game. Got to come out there and handle business and hit them in the mouth.”

Said Mullen:”I mean I’ll be whistling Rocky Top by the end of the week. All of our players like right? Just hear it over and over. Like every other third song, it will roll through within the crowd noise that we play at practice. You get used to it. It’s a catchy tune. Right?”

Said Pruitt:”They are very well coached. To me they look like they’re kind of probably ahead of where they should be.”

Reporter:”What’s your familiarity with Pruitt?”

Said Mullen:”He’s going to be bring different pressures. Different coverage looks. Different fronts. He’s going to I mean not just sit there and line up and like let you go. They are going to give you a different look every time.”