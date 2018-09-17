UT President Joe DiPietro is retiring

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The President of the University of Tennessee announces his retirement date.

Joe DiPietro officially retires in February, but his last day on the job will be in November because of remaining vacation time.

He has led the University of Tennessee system, which includes UTC, for the last seven and a half years.

DiPietro said in his announcement that the time has come for him to step down.

“I am very proud of all we have accomplished together, which would not have been possible without the important efforts of our talented faculty, students, staff and administrators and the steadfast support of the Board of Trustees,” DiPietro said.

“The University is well positioned for success—we are coming off a record-breaking year in research funding as well as private fundraising, and we have a committed group of chancellors and system administrators to move the University forward.”

Under DiPietro’s leadership, the University System set a record for low tuition increases over four years, including no increase this year at UTK and UTC.

UT research set a record-high for sponsored-program expenditures in 2017.

The UT Foundation set a record for fundraising last year, including the major donation and renaming of the UTC school of business.

But his career was not all about raising and spending money.

When the system learned of a looming $377 million shortfall by 2025, DiPietro proved he could also cut spending.

The predicted shortfall has now been erased.

“I did not want to kick dealing with this problem down the road,” DiPietro said. “It was important for me to leave the University in good financial shape, and now thanks to hard work by faculty, staff and the Board of Trustees as well as increases in state appropriations for the last seven consecutive years by the governor and legislature, we are. ”

He plans to retire to Illinois.

DiPietro says changes in Nashville make this the right time for a change in Knoxville.