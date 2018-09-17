UFC 229 fight card — Conor vs. Khabib: Rumors, date, press conference, tickets, news

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC Octagon has been long overdue, but on Oct. 6 at UFC 229, the former two-division champion will return to his home. McGregor isn’t returning to just face anyone, though, as he’ll be making his comeback to take on reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The bad blood between McGregor and Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the more captivating stories of the entire year, so it’s only fitting they battle one another before 2018 closes out. Back in April prior to UFC 223 in Brooklyn, McGregor and his team executed the infamous bus attack as they were in search of Nurmagomedov. That weekend, Nurmagomedov claimed the vacant lightweight title, and now McGregor is returning for the championship that he never lost in competition.

The media hype for this showdown has not been what many expected, though. McGregor has shockingly made a commitment to speak with the media as little as possible, but on Thursday, the UFC will be holding a press conference where these two fighters will meet face-to-face at 5 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event of the night, it appears that the UFC gave itself an insurance policy for the main event. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and former champion Anthony Pettis are officially on the card and could serve as replacements should either McGregor or Nurmagomedov suffer an injury. When the Ferguson vs. Pettis bout was added to the UFC 229 card, the heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov was bumped from the co-main event slot.

With an event of this magnitude, many are likely planning on heading to T-Mobile Arena to catch the action live. The UFC announced the ticket pricing for UFC 229, and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani provided that information.

UFC just officially announced the ticket prices for the Khabib vs. McGregor card on Oct. 6, which go on sale this week: $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, $205. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 14, 2018

Oct. 6 is fast approaching, and below you can have a look at the UFC 229 fight card that has been set as we eagerly anticipate the showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor in Las Vegas.