Trump Jr. mocks sex assault allegations against Kavanaugh

President Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. appeared to make light of new details of allegations of sexual assault against his father’s pick to be the next Supreme Court Justice. The social media post comes as Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, detailed the alleged encounter in the 1980’s with Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an interview with the Washington Post. Ford said in her account that Kavanaugh “was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Trump Jr. posted a meme on Instagram Monday with the caption “Judge Kavanaugh sexual assault letter found by Dems…” The photo attached shows a crumpled-up piece of notebook paper with a scribbled message: “Hi Cindy will you be my girlfriend, Love Bret.” The note, which has boxes to check for “yes” or “no,” seemingly compares Kavanaugh’s accuser to a school yard crush.

Trump Jr. went on, writing, “Oh boy…the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now.” He added, “Finestein [sic] had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”

While the president himself has not personally commented on the allegations, Kavanaugh denied the incident ever took place in a statement released by the White House last week when a letter from Ford was first brought to light by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters at the White House on Monday that the president believes Kavanaugh’s accuser “should not be ignored or insulted. She should be heard.”

Democrats were swift in condemning the allegations Sunday night, calling for Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be delayed in light of the new revelations. Some Republican members, including Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, echoed that sentiment, saying he was “not comfortable” moving forward with a vote scheduled or this Thursday out of the committee. Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he would “gladly listen” to Ford’s account in person so the confirmation process can continue as scheduled.

Ford’s attorney told “CBS This Morning” on Monday that her client would be “willing to do whatever is necessary” to make sure the committee has the “full story.”