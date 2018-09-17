Tour Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by proven model that predicted Bryson DeChambeau's run

The 2018 Tour Championship is shaping up to be a star-studded showdown that features the most talented golfers in the world. The top 30 in the FedExCup standings are eligible to play in the Tour Championship 2018, which tees-off on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson enter as the Vegas favorites at 8-1 Tour Championship odds. Former champion Rory McIlroy is going off at 9-1, while Justin Thomas (10-1) and Brooks Koepka (12-1) round out the top five on the 2018 Tour Championship odds board. Before you make any 2018 Tour Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you’ll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been dead-on so far in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite being a 33-1 long shot.

It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods‘ deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, Woods enters the 2018 Tour Championship full of confidence. In 17 starts this season, he has two second-place finishes and six top-10s. However, Woods is outside of the top 100 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 58.64 and outside of the top 50 in greens in regulation percentage at 68.19.

Another surprise: Bubba Watson, currently ranked No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings, stumbles this week and finishes well outside the top 15.

The two-time major champion has three victories on tour this season, but he’s struggled in recent weeks. In fact, he’s failed to finish in the top 30 in five of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. He’s also struggled mightily in major tournaments that feature the world’s best players, missing the cut in three of his four major starts this season. Don’t be fooled by his FedExCup rank; Watson is a golfer you’ll want to steer clear of at the 2018 Tour Championship.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Tour Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Tour Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated 2018 Tour Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Tour Championship projected leaderboard from the model that’s nailed four of the last eight majors heading into the weekend.

Justin Rose 8-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1