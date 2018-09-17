Sand Mountain Student charged in connection with threat posted on Snapchat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a school shooting threat posted on Snapchat.

News outlets report the Pisgah High School student has been charged as a juvenile. Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says the student posted a picture of a pistol on Snapchat and said people shouldn’t attend school Monday. School officials say a parent told them about the threat.

The school announced it would be under heightened security measures Monday. Harnen says while authorities believe any potential threat has been eliminated, the extra security is a precaution that can make students and parents feel safe.

