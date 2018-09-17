Patriots reportedly closing in on a trade to land Josh Gordon from the Browns

The Cleveland Browns promised they were going to get rid of Josh Gordon by Monday and it looks like they might have finally found a team interested in working out a trade for the beleaguered wide receiver.

According to NFL.com, the Patriots and Browns are “getting close on a deal” that would send Gordon to New England. However, the report did note that nothing is official yet as the two sides try to hammer out the final details of a deal that would give Tom Brady an insanely talented weapon.

Of course, the one problem with that weapon is that it’s not always on the field. The receiver has missed a total of 54 games over the past four seasons (2014-17) due to multiple NFL suspensions. However, if Gordon lands in New England, he should be free to play as soon as he’s healthy. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Saturday that the Browns’ decision to part ways with Gordon had nothing to do with a potential drug issue or looming suspension.

The Browns shockingly announced on Saturday that they were going to “part ways” with Gordon after keeping him for six-plus years.

Although there’s no looming suspension, one thing that could have effect on his ability to play right away in New England is his current health. The receiver is dealing with a tight hamstring that he reportedly injured while doing a promotional shoot on Friday. That injury, along with the fact that Gordon reportedly showed up late to the team’s facility on Saturday, ended up being his final two strikes with the Browns.

If Gordon lands in New England and can stay on the field — and that’s a big “if” — he could be an instant threat for the Patriots. The receiver led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013, despite the fact that he played in only 14 games. The big problem for Gordon, though, is that he hasn’t been able to stay eligible. Gordon has only made it through an entire 16-game season one time, and that came in his rookie year of 2012.

If Gordon does into a receiving threat with the Patriots, that would be good news for Brady. The Patriots receivers got shut down by the Jaguars on Sunday and have been one of the weakest units on the team through two weeks. Of the 24 passes that Brady completed in New England’s 31-20 loss to Jacksonville, 13 went to a running back or tight end (for 130 yards) and only 11 of those passes went to receivers (for 104 yards).

As for Gordon, he had reportedly been hoping to get traded to either the Cowboys or 49ers, but you have to think that he’ll have no problem being sent to a contender like the Patriots. The structured setup in New England could be the perfect place for Gordon to turn his career around.

In somewhat related news, the Patriots seem to be stocking up on former Browns’ receivers. Back in August, the team also pulled off a trade with Cleveland to acquire former first-round pick Corey Coleman.