Pair of Red Cross volunteers hit the road, heading to North Carolina to help with Florence relief efforts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Red Cross is on the road headed to help those impacted by Florence.

This crew was waiting on standby for the last week..

- Advertisement -

They left this afternoon, with the hope that they will make it to Raleigh, North Carolina before it gets dark.

Driving through the state is still dangerous at night, but they will stop driving if it becomes unsafe.

Two people are going to assist the efforts already underway, but aren’t sure what all it entails.

Al Ceren, a volunteer, says, “My partner and myself could be feeding 200 people at a time, two times a day or we could be hauling supplies or scouting areas where no one has been to see what’s going on so I will not know until I get there.”

This crew will be gone for about 15 days, but volunteers from all over will be in the area, until the last Red Cross shelter is no longer needed.