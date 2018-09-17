NFL Week 2 Celebration Grades: Jerry Jones' failed high five in win over Giants gets an 'F-'

Style points may not show up on the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it’s important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we’ll see every weekend during NFL season. It’s also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.

It’s Week 2 and we’ve got another slate of dances and celebrations, so let’s get to it.

Jerry Jones’ high five

The Cowboys had a good showing on Sunday Night Football, but a national television audience brings some added pressure when it comes to putting your celebrations on display. Unfortunately for Jerry Jones, his performance was miserable. Look no further than this pathetic attempt at a high five.

Just a total lack of conviction and commitment on this attempt. You’ve got to WANT the high five, and it’s clear this was a half-assed animatronic attempt that was destined to go nowhere. It’s always pretty sad to watch someone get snubbed on a high five, but getting snubbed by your own son? Brutal. Grade: F-

A not-so-titanic leap

As mentioned quite frequently in these parts, I really love when players find a way to work the crowd into their celebration. You don’t have to be at Lambeau Field to hop up into the stands and party with the locals. But if you’re going to attempt to celebrate with the crowd, you have to get there first. That’s where Taywan Taylor’s plan went wrong. After scoring a touchdown against the Texans on Sunday, the Titans wide receiver attempted to get into the stands beyond the end zone. Unfortunately, he didn’t have quite enough bounce and was stuck helplessly dangling from the end zone wall. I applaud the intent but the execution needs a bit of work. Somebody get this guy a ladder or a boost next time. Grade: D+

Rock-Paper-Scissors

Todd Gurley and the Rams broke out the ol’ Rock-Paper-Scissors display in the end zone following the game’s opening score. But some people also refer to the game as One-Two-Three Shoot, which seems a little more appropriate in this case considering Gurley went for three touchdowns for the Rams on Sunday. Then again, Gurley is the Rams’ offensive rock, he got his paper this summer and he’s still cutting through defenses like scissors. Maybe I’m overanalyzing this one. Grade: C-

Zeke’s family celebration

Again, celebrating with the crowd is cool. But you know what’s cooler? When the crowd is your family. The dance moves didn’t suck either. Grade: B

Get out of my way

The actual sack celebration from DeMarcus Lawrence here wasn’t anything special, but he scores a heaping pile of points due to the incredibly disrespectful (and hilarious) shove of a Giants lineman before the showcase. Bullying the offensive line to get to the QB, then bullying them again pre-celebration is an outstanding move. Gotta respect it. Grade: B

Bourne to dance

I won’t lie to you … while grading these celebrations, there are plenty of times when I have absolutely no idea what a particular dance is or where it’s from. This is one of those times. However, what I do know is that Kendrick Bourne is committed to this weird dance and he’s absolutely pumped to be able to unleash it in the end zone. It’s violent, preposterous and hilarious. I’m into it. Props to his teammates for giving him space to throw it down, too. Grade: B+

Moncrief’s air guitar

This wasn’t the strongest week for celebrations, but this air guitar display from Donte Moncrief during Sunday’s Jaguars-Patriots game was as good as (or better than) anything else in the showmanship department. The magic of this one is in the hips. He brings an incredibly saucy beginning to his air guitar solo, one which probably could have had a few more licks for dramatic effect, but a pretty damn good effort nonetheless. Grade: B+