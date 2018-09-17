NFL scoring is up significantly through two weeks and there are two obvious reasons why

If you still watch football for defense, then the Big Ten might be more your speed than the NFL at this point. Obviously we’re only two weeks into the season, so trends haven’t become patterns yet, but one thing is clear early in the year: NFL teams are scoring at a significantly greater clip in 2018 than they did in 2017.

With one game remaining in Week 2 (although perhaps we shouldn’t expect a ton of scoring out of the Bears and Seahawks on Monday night), teams have scored 1,465 points through two weeks. That’s up from 1,249 points in 2017. That means that teams are averaging 47.26 points per game this season, up from 39.03 last year, according to Pro Football Talk.

This can be attributed to a number of things: The controversial new roughing the passer rule that gave the Vikings a chance to tie the game against the Packers on Sunday. A new catch rule designed to make determining a catch easier (although that’s more or less been a non-factor thus far). And as Football Perspective points out, quarterbacks are just playing ridiculously well right now.

I just spent five minutes figuring out what was wrong with my data until I realized… NFL teams actually had an average passer rating of 103.4 for week 2. Teams went 767/1103 (69.5%) for 8,489 yards (7.7 Y/A) with 61 TDs and 18 INTs. 17 QBs had a passer rating over 100! Wow! — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 17, 2018

As of now, 11 quarterbacks have passer ratings over 100 through two weeks. That number should even out, but so far teams have been slinging the ball with ease. Five quarterbacks have thrown for over 650 yards (325 yards per game), and five quarterbacks have at least six touchdown passes.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Patrick Mahomes alone could likely equal the point totals through two weeks last year if they played each other right now. For years the NFL has gone out of its way to make the NFL safer. An unintended side effect is that it’s making it easier to score.

New rules preventing leading with the helmet under any circumstances and the aforementioned roughing the passer rule designed to keep players from collapsing on top of quarterbacks have made it harder for defenders to do their jobs, and defenders have taken notice.

“Look at the rules,” the Jaguars‘ Calais Campbell said, per Pro Football Talk. “I know the NFL is trying to make the game safer, but the safer they make it, the easier they make it for the offense. Offense makes good TV. The quarterbacks are the rock stars of the league, and they want to protect them. My job’s harder.”

Perhaps we’ll see these scoring numbers normalize as the season progresses and players (and referees) figure out what they can and can’t do. For the time being, however, all there is to do is sit back and enjoy the air raid.