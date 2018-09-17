NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 2: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and best lineups

Monday Night Football between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears brings one more opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash in on Week 2. There are major tournaments like the $750,000 Monday Night Special on FanDuel and the $800,000 Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings. There are also plenty of cash games and 50-50s to enter. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for these or any others, be sure to check out the optimal Seahawks-Bears NFL DFS lineups from Mike McClure. He’s a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

He had some spot-on NFL DFS picks in Week 1, rostering players like Tyreek Hill (45.3 points on DraftKings) and James Conner (38.2 points on DraftKings) to help his optimal lineups finish in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. Anyone who followed him was way, way up.

For Monday night’s single-game slate featuring Seahawks-Bears, we can tell you McClure is banking on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson at $7,800 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings.

The top-scoring Fantasy quarterback in the league in 2017, Wilson got off to an impressive start this season against a tough Broncos defense, putting up almost 300 yards through the air and throwing three touchdowns — returning over 20 points on DraftKings and FanDuel.

He’s stacking Wilson with running back C.J. Prosise at $4,600 on FanDuel and $3,100 on DraftKings.

Prosise is listed as a running back, but his value comes as a receiving option this week. The Seahawks plan to get him more involved in the passing game, both out of the backfield and lined up out wide.

The Bears have a tough defense anchored by new acquisition Khalil Mack, but they showed some vulnerability last week in the second half when the Packers stormed back with 21 points in the fourth quarter to steal a win. Confidently lock in this top NFL DFS stack for Monday Night Football and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday night because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday night from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.