MLB Power Rankings: It's time to hold myself accountable for the good, bad and ugly preseason picks

It never fails. Every single year, within the first few weeks of the season, I get some variation of this email:

You’re an idiot, Snyder! My Mets are proving you wrong and showing they are going to win the NL East. Sorry to your beloved Nationals!

I actually got an email from a fan saying he’s a “Mets and Diamondbacks fan” telling me I must feel stupid for not picking them to make the playoffs in the middle of April. I’m not kidding.

For now, we’ll just ignore how, um, silly it is to talk trash after a week or two in a Major League Baseball season.

As part of these heart-warming messages I get, there will invariably be something thrown in along the lines of “will you be man enough to admit you were wrong at the end of the season?” Most of the time, I just ignore people who come after me with personal shots, but something like that is always going to get a response pointing to this very column. I take great pride in being accountable.

That’s what this column is going to be. It’s my annual accountability review.

Now, there are caveats. Obviously, baseball is so unpredictable that it would be ridiculous to expect myself to nail almost all of the exact rankings at the start of the year. Injuries happen. Underperformance happens. Overperformance happens. If all of those things weren’t true, the sport would be exponentially less fun. Being exact is less important than being in the ballpark, which is why it’s OK to look back now instead of after the season. The playoffs are a veritable crapshoot anyway.

What we’ll zero in on are bad misses that should have been avoided and good calls that many others didn’t make. I’m looking back at my preseason predictions and power rankings.

The Good

I pegged the Athletics as my AL “sneaky sleeper” and the Phillies as my NL version. Even with the Phillies falling off, these were spot on and I’m pretty proud.

I initially had the Yankees above the Red Sox, but once J.D. Martinez signed with the Red Sox, I bumped them ahead and predicted Boston to win the AL East. Most had the Yankees. Good job, me.

I thought the easiest division winner pick was the Indians.

I was the only member of our CBS Sports staff to have the Rockies as a playoff team (though that might not hold!).

I was the only member of our CBS Sports staff to pick Chris Sale to win the AL Cy Young (though that is still up in the air!). David Price as AL Comeback Player of the Year was a good one, as was Ronald Acuna as NL Rookie of the Year, though the latter was an incredibly popular pick and he might not win it.

The last six teams in my preseason power rankings? Padres, Orioles, Royals, White Sox, Tigers, Marlins. That checks out.

I said the Dodgers were really good but also had lots of question marks, especially regarding health. Hey, sometimes I get it right, right?

And sometimes, I really don’t …

The Bad

I had the Brewers in fourth place in the NL Central, but that wasn’t because I thought they’d be bad as much as I thought the Reds would have a breakout season and loved the middle of the NL Central in general, as evidenced by my ranking the Brewers 13th in the pre-preseason power rankings. Also, my comment on the Brewers in the pre-preseason rankings: “I’m really excited for the offense here, but that Jimmy Nelson injury remains a crushing blow to the rotation. Sure, there are wild cards in Jhoulys Chacin, Yovani Gallardo, Wade Miley and Junior Guerra behind Chase Anderson and Zach Davies, but they need a lot of things to go right with that questionable group in order to compete with the Cubs in the Central. Wild Card is more likely.”

Not terrible! Having them fourth was bad, though. I was wrong there and I own that.

I don’t hate my preseason ranking of the Rays at 20 — I mean, who thought they would get this good this season? — but I had them last behind the historically-awful Orioles. But in my preseason rankings, I had the Orioles 26th. That’s no good, which is the opposite of the Rays this season. You just can’t say enough how impressive this has been. One of the most impressive non-playoff seasons in recent memory.

Those two cases are actually a good illustration of how sometimes I try to get too cute in the predictions and should stay more straight up like I do in the rankings.

I had the Angels in the AL Wild Card Game and, attached to that, Mike Scioscia as the AL Manager of the Year. I don’t think the pick is as ridiculous as me not having learned my lesson to stop thinking they’ll be good. No mas, Matt.

I guess the Nationals fit here, but it was such a disaster with so many moving parts. I find it hard to take much blame, but I have to say I got it wrong with them running away with the East. I was wrong.

I was too high on the Giants early, though I did dial it back once Madison Bumgarner went down.

I often discussed it in the spring and early going that the “power seven” was head and shoulders above the rest of the teams: Red Sox, Yankees, Indians, Astros, Nationals, Cubs, Dodgers. As we’ve seen, it wasn’t that simple and I should have done better in realizing it wouldn’t be that easy and obvious.

The Ugly

The Braves. I had them fourth in the NL East and 24th in the rankings, behind the Reds. I even yelled at them for not signing Mike Moustakas. I should have given them a longer look and putting them behind the Mets was atrocious. Terrible job, Mr. Snyder.

Willie Calhoun as AL Rookie of the Year? LOL. Even if he doesn’t win it, Shohei Ohtani was right there and I even picked the Angels to win a wild card. How the hell was that happening without Ohtani being great? What a joke of a pick. I hang my head in shame and that won’t change with this next one.

I’ll just end on this one: I predicted Yu Darvish to win the NL Cy Young.

Nothing that anyone could possibly say to me would make me feel worse about that one than I already do. I can’t even laugh about it. Ridiculous pick.

But let’s cheer up. There are two weeks of baseball left with lots of playoff jockeying to be done. Giddyup!