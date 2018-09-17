Michael Flynn cleared by Mueller for sentencing

Special counsel Robert Mueller has cleared the way for the sentencing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to a court filing Monday by Mueller’s team.

Flynn’s sentencing has been repeatedly put off since he pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible involvement with Donald Trump’s campaign.

But prosecutors now say a delay is no longer needed and have suggested a sentencing date in late November. A judge will have to rule on the date.

The sentencing will come nearly a year after Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and about his Turkish lobbying work.

Flynn was a senior Trump surrogate during the presidential campaign. He was fired from his national security post in February 2017.

Clare Hymes contributed to this report.