LeSean McCoy reportedly might miss one game with cracked rib cartilage, officially day to day

Even after getting outscored by 55 points over their two first games, starting 0-2, benching their quarterback after the first loss, and watching one of their players<em> retire at halftime</em> of their most-recent loss, things might be getting even worse for the Buffalo Bills.

According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, star running back LeSean McCoy has a cracked rib cartilage and might miss the team’s upcoming game against the Vikings. Officially, McCoy is day to day with a rib injury.

Bills’ RB LeSean McCoy has cracked rib cartilage, leaving him questionable for Sunday’s game at Minnesota against the Vikings, per source. McCoy should not miss more than one game, if that. McCoy has had this injury before, and it is not expected to sideline him very long. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018 Sean McDermott terms LeSean McCoy as day-to-day with is rib injury. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 17, 2018

- Advertisement -

McCoy, now partnered with rookie quarterback Josh Allen, is far and away the Bills’ best player. Since he entered the league with the Eagles back in 2009, he ranks first in rushing yards (10,153), third in rushing touchdowns (66), and first in yards from scrimmage (13,559). In a Bills offense devoid of playmakers — their starting receivers are Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones — McCoy is their most important player outside of the quarterback, which has been a problematic position for the Bills so far this season. McCoy’s had issues breaking free so far this season, totaling 89 yards on 21 touches, but that has more to do with the team around him and less to do with him.

As they head into their Week 3 date with the Vikings, the Bills are staring at an 0-3 start to the season. Even if McCoy can play, they’re probably not going to find a way to beat a legitimate Super Bowl contender. According to SportsLine, they’re 17-point underdogs. To make matters worse, after they play the Vikings in Minnesota, they’ll have to play the Packers in Green Bay.

Things are about to get even worse for the Bills. A storm is coming, and it’s coming in the form of the Vikings’ defense against what might be a McCoy-less offense and Aaron Rodgers against a defense that made Joe Flacco look like an elite quarterback.